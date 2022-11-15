Glorilla Receives First Grammy Nomination For Best Rap Performance

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Well, 2022 has been an amazing year for Glorilla and it just keeps getting better.

Just a few days after releasing her debut EP, “Anyways, Life’s Great,” the rapper has received her first grammy nomination!

HitKidd & Glorilla are nominated for F.N.F (Let’s Go) under the Best Rap Performance category.

Other nominees in the category include:

God Did (DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

Vegas (Doja Cat)

Pushin’ P (Gunna & Future Feat. Young Thug)

The Heart Part 5 (Kendrick Lamar)

Congratulations to all those nominated!

