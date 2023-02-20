New Music: Rican Da Menace ft. Moneybagg Yo – Damn

Having strong roots in Prince George's County, Little Bacon Bear can be found on - air on 93.9 WKYS FM throughout the week. Since her start with Radio One in 2017, she's shown dedication in sharing her platforms with local and major artists alike. With segments like KYS Versus and the Crank Session, Bacon’s attention to the thriving DMV music scene is apparent nightly on-air. She’s one of the DMV’s most coveted young DJs known for being at the forefront of music, nightlife, and culture. Ubiquitous in DC’s entertainment scene, she has spun and hosted for brands like Essence, BET, Nike, and Youtube. She’s a self taught traditionalist and despite being one of radio’s freshest faces, she wants to use her platform for more. Some of her biggest goals as a personality include her quest to be a beacon of success for other women in the music industry, and changing the public face of terrestrial radio in the eyes of artists, DJs, and music fans alike.

