A music legend is making a stop in the Baltimore area very soon.
The iconic Patti LaBelle will be performing at Live! Casino and Hotel Next Friday, March 10.
The show will be at The Hall at Live! and is open to those 21 and older.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and her performance is slated for 9 p.m.
For ticket information, click here!
Patti LaBelle Is Coming To Live! Casino & Hotel was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
