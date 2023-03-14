HomeThe DMV

Happy Pi Day! Black-Owned DMV Pizza Shops To Get Your Pizza Pies

Thinking about the next slice

Source: Yuri_Arcurs / Getty

Today is March 14th aka 3/14 which means it’s National Pi Day!

“Pi Day” started out as a day for mathematicians. Pi (or Π) is the constant value that represents the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is just about 3.14 (and a bunch of infinite numbers after that). 3/14 is also the birthday of world-renowned theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.

To help you celebrate here are 3 Black-Owned pizza shops in The DMV for you to try out for Pi Day and throughout the rest of the year.

Ella’s Wood Fired Kitchen

610 9th St NW WashingtonDC 20004

Stone Hot Pizza

7578 Telegraph Road, B, Alexandria, Virginia 22315

 

BurnBox Pizza

36 Watkins Park Dr, Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20774

