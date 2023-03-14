Today is March 14th aka 3/14 which means it’s National Pi Day!
“Pi Day” started out as a day for mathematicians. Pi (or Π) is the constant value that represents the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is just about 3.14 (and a bunch of infinite numbers after that). 3/14 is also the birthday of world-renowned theoretical physicist Albert Einstein.
To help you celebrate here are 3 Black-Owned pizza shops in The DMV for you to try out for Pi Day and throughout the rest of the year.
Join Our Text Club! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
Ella’s Wood Fired Kitchen
610 9th St NW Washington, DC 20004
Stone Hot Pizza
7578 Telegraph Road, B, Alexandria, Virginia 22315
BurnBox Pizza
36 Watkins Park Dr, Upper Marlboro, Maryland 20774
SEE MORE ABOUT FOOD:
- Happy Pi Day! Black-Owned DMV Pizza Shops To Get Your Pizza Pies
- Hidden Valley Celebrates “National Ranch Day” With Limited-Edition Ice Cream
- Girl Scouts Blast Reselling of Sold-Out Cookie on eBay
- Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
- Everything Legendary Creators Talk Bowie State Partnership, Life After Shark Tank, and What’s Next!
- Spirit.Ed: Celebrate National Margarita Day 2023 In Style With These Cocktail Ideas
- Spirit.Ed: Check Out These Lovely Valentine’s Day Drinks
- McDonald’s Introduces The Cardi B & Offset Meal Just In Time For Valentine’s Day
- Turn Your Super Bowl Party Up A Notch With These Drink Ideas
- Black-Owned Whiskey Brand Uncle Nearest Launches ‘Old Fashioned Challenge’ To Raise $1M For HBCUs
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Happy Pi Day! Black-Owned DMV Pizza Shops To Get Your Pizza Pies was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2022
-
Too Young Or All In Good Fun: Was Kanye Right About North West’s TikTok?
-
Chris Rock’s Wife Seeking Massive Divorce Settlement