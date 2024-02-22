Starbucks Reveals First Accessible Store In D.C.

Starbucks is enhancing store accessibility with a new design, debuting at their location near Union Market in Northeast D.C. This initiative, part of the “Inclusive Spaces Framework,” includes power-operated doors, features aiding customers with low vision, digital order status displays, acoustic improvements to minimize noise, and more spacious entryways. Additionally, lower countertops will accommodate wheelchair users, and an updated point-of-sale system will enhance accessibility.
Starbucks aims for these changes to foster greater access and connection, with all future U.S. store renovations and new builds incorporating this framework.
Highlighting its commitment to inclusion, the D.C. store showcases a mural by deaf artist Ryan Seslow, promoting dialogue around accessibility and inclusion.
This follows Starbucks’ 2018 opening of a signing store near Gallaudet University, emphasizing the company’s ongoing efforts in accessibility.
source: The DMV Daily
