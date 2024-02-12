Food & Drink

DC-Based Chef Receives Nobel Peace Prize Nomination

Published on February 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Honorees, 6th Annual Urban One Honors
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

Source: Marla Aufmuth / Getty

D.C.-based chef José Andrés, celebrated for his restaurants and humanitarian efforts, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination, supported by Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Rose DeLauro, and Jim McGovern recognize Andrés’ impactful work with the World Food Kitchen.

Also See: Chef Kwame Onwuachi’s Forthcoming DC Restaurant Honors Benjamin Banneker

His organization has provided approximately 350 million meals globally, addressing crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war, and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

Andrés has received previous nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize and earned culinary awards, including honors from the James Beard Foundation and recognition as one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

DC-Based Chef Receives Nobel Peace Prize Nomination  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Close