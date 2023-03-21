Almost five years after the murder of XXXTentacion, justice has finally been served. The men behind his killing were found guilty of the crime, finally giving his grieving family closure over the matter.
TMZ is reporting that XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, was grateful that the jury returned a guilty verdict. Now, she can have some peace knowing her son’s killers will be spending a lot of time behind bars.
From TMZ:
Justice might’ve been slow, but at least it was true, right?
What do y’all think of the guilty verdict? Do y’all think the whole Drake theory held any weight? Let us know in the comment section below.
XXXTentacion’s Mother Is “Grateful” That Her Son’s Killers Were Found Guilty was originally published on hiphopwired.com
