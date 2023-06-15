Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28

Former college football player and the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, Ray Lewis III, has died.
TMZ Sports reported that details surrounding the 28-year-old’s death have not been released.
Ray was a star running back at Lake Mary Prep H.S. in Florida, He later went on to play at the college level for the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Virginia Union Panthers.
Lewis’s younger brother, Rahsaan, shared the news in an Instagram story Thursday.
“A true angel. I pray your at peace now,” he said.
We’re sending love to Lewis family during this difficult time.
