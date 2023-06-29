DC Young Fly Says God & His Children Are Keeping Him Positive In Wake Of Jacky Oh’s Passing

DC Young Fly seems to be in positive spirits when out in public and is thanking God and his children for helping him to stay strong in wake of Jacky Oh’s passing.
The comedian and father of three shared with TMZ that he is still emotional and the wounds are still fresh, but he is staying positive.
However, fans should not expect to see him posting his heartache online as he is not that kind of person.
Check out the video and his full family update below:
DC and Jacky have three beautiful children ages 6, 2 and 10 months.
Jacky died unexpectedly on May 31 after undergoing surgery.
We continue to send love and prayers to her family and friends.
