Five students at Dunbar High School were taken to the hospital after ingesting an unknown substance at school.
RELATED: Student Injured in Altercation At Dunbar High School Involving Football Team Members
According to officials, around lunchtime Monday, five students ingested an unknown substance and had adverse reactions to it. Three students were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while two were taken home by their parents.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
A letter was sent to parents informing them of the incident, stating in part the steps that are being taken to address the situation while working with the appropriate authorities and warns about the circulating rumors.
The three that were taken to the hospital have since been released. Counseling will be available to students and officials are still looking into what the substance is and where they got it.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Several Students At Dunbar High School Hospitalized After Ingesting Unknown Substance was originally published on 92q.com
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
Snoop Dogg Sends Social Media Ablaze After Declaring He’s Giving Up Smoking
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Thanksgiving Mac & Cheese’s Most Viral Moments
-
Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving
-
Doja Cat Claps Back At Blackface Accusations, X Users React
-
Benny Medina's Sister Trying To Out Diddy & Will Smith