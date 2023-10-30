Student Injured in Altercation At Dunbar High School Involving Football Team Members

A senior dance planned for Saturday at Dunbar High School has been postponed due to a fight involving multiple Dunbar High School football players, as confirmed by a D.C. Public Schools spokesperson. The altercation occurred just outside the school’s entrance in Northwest on Thursday, October 26th, around dismissal time, despite the presence of security and staff.
The incident involved at least 11 students, with eight of them being Dunbar football players, including six from the varsity team. A concerned mother, whose 15-year-old son was attacked during the altercation, expressed her dismay, calling for changes in the school’s culture and the resignation of the high school’s athletics department head. Video footage depicted a violent assault with school security nearby, and a Dunbar High School dean was reportedly injured while attempting to intervene.
In response, DCPS Communications Chief Kera Tyler emphasized the expectation for student-athletes to exhibit character both on and off the field, stating that athletes found involved in the altercation were suspended from participating in the scheduled football game against Eastern High School. Despite the incident, it was noted that the majority of the varsity team members were not involved and were following appropriate behavior.
The concerned mother stressed the need for safety within the school and called for more proactive measures to ensure the well-being of all students.
source: The DMV Daily
