FedEx Field Evacuated After Sunday’s Commanders vs. Dolphins Game

After the Commanders suffered a decisive 45-15 defeat against the dynamic Miami Dolphins at their beleaguered home stadium, concerns escalated, prompting calls for an evacuation.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!
During post-game media interactions, alarms disrupted the scene, leading Nicki Jhabvala from the Washington Post to tweet about a security guard instructing everyone to leave, only to later clarify it as a “False alarm.” Despite the momentary chaos, a player, as per Sam Fortier’s tweet, cynically remarked, “It’s always something around here.”
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
29 Pictures Of Lady Gaga’s Great Ass [PHOTOS]
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
Thanksgiving Mac & Cheese’s Most Viral Moments
-
Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost
-
Blueface Goes OFF on Chrisean Rock After He ‘Rescues’ His Baby From Sitter at 4am