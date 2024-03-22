93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb warned Wizards and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis against leaving Capital One Arena before the end of their lease in 2047, stating legal obligations bind the teams to the venue.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

In a letter dated March 18, Schwalb accused Leonsis’s company, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, of breaking commitments by engaging with Virginia for a move. He urged a return to negotiations with D.C. officials, who are offering $500 million for arena upgrades.

RELATED: Unions Oppose Plan To Relocate Washington Wizards And Capitals To Potomac Yard

Despite this contention, Monumental believes they can legally opt out of the extension. This dispute raises the possibility of litigation amidst Leonsis’s difficulties in securing support for a new Virginia arena.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PARTYNEXTDOOR To Headline Broccoli City Festival

Dreamville Expected to Bring Millions to Local Economy

Win $250 PLUS Tickets to Roots Picnic

University of Maryland Suspends Fraternities & Sororities Pending Investigation Into ‘Unsafe’ Activities

Health Officials Urging Families To Stay Vigilant Among Rise In Measles Cases Across The Country

Maryland Lawmakers Weigh In On Bill That Limits Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

Starbucks Reveals First Accessible Store In D.C.

Unions Oppose Plan To Relocate Washington Wizards And Capitals To Potomac Yard

DC’s Daily Rider Bike Shop Burglarized For The 3rd Time

Maryland Fisherman Shatters State Record With Massive Rainbow Trout Catch: ‘Feels Good’

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047 was originally published on woldcnews.com