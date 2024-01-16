Elton John Achieves EGOT Status with Emmy Win

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Elton John has added another feather to his cap by officially becoming an EGOT winner, a prestigious distinction achieved by only 19 individuals in history. His Disney+ show, “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” secured the Outstanding Variety Special award at the Primetime Emmy Awards, marking his grand entry into the exclusive EGOT club.

The winning show is a three-hour-long concert film capturing moments from John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. Despite not being present to accept the award in person due to a knee injury, the acclaimed musician expressed his gratitude through an emailed statement, saying, “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight.”

Reflecting on his journey, John acknowledged the passion, dedication, and unwavering support of his fans worldwide. He emphasized the significance of the arts and the joy it brings to people’s lives, attributing the achievement to the collective support throughout his career.

In a historic moment, Elton John joins the ranks of EGOT winners with a remarkable career that spans decades. His previous award victories include a 1987 Grammy for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for “That’s What Friends Are For,” a 1994 Oscar for Best Original Song with “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” (with another in 2019), and a 2000 Tony for Best Original Score with “Aida.”

Notably, Elton John becomes the third pop star to attain EGOT status, following in the footsteps of John Legend and Jennifer Hudson. The accomplishment further solidifies his legacy as one of the most influential and decorated figures in the world of music.

The achievement comes on the heels of Viola Davis’s EGOT win in 2023, making her the most recent star to join the elite circle. Her Best Audiobook win for “Finding Me” at the 2023 Grammy Awards propelled her into the exclusive league, underlining the rare and exceptional talent present in the entertainment industry.

