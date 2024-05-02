Listen Live
Music

Nino Man & Dave East “The Essence,” Boosie Badazz “Lil Melvin” & More | Daily Visuals 5.2.24

Nino Man and Dave East got money to burn and Boosie Badazz pays tribute to MO3. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

Summer’s coming and with everyone ready to be outside and stay out there, Dave East has been churning out new work to keep heads boppin’ all night long and he continues to do so with the help of one of his Hip-Hop peers.

Linking up with Nino Man for the visuals to “The Essence,” Dave East and Nino utilize black-and-white cinematography to engage their viewers as they drop their rhymes and use props such as massive chess pieces, live snakes and iced out jewelry to entertain the eye. We hope that $100 bill they burnt was counterfeit. That could’ve gone to a crispy pair of Timbs that are on sale. Just sayin.’

Back in the South, Boosie pays homage to one of his fallen peers and in his clip to “Lil Melvin” Boosie reminisces on MO3 (RIP) and uses old pictures of the two of them hanging out to show how deep their bond was.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Steez LaFlare, Sada Baby, and more.

NINO MAN & DAVE EAST – “THE ESSENCE”

BOOSIE – “LIL MELVIN”

STEEZ LAFLARE – “PRIVATE SHOPPING”

SADA BABY – “FLIGHT BACK”

LI RYE – “26L”

BEAUXX – “LUV 4 REAL”

PRADUCC FT. JMO – “OPTIONS”

ZOE OSAMA – “SHOW OUT”

Nino Man & Dave East “The Essence,” Boosie Badazz “Lil Melvin” & More | Daily Visuals 5.2.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Trending
9 items
Music

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

20 items
Music

Kendrick Lamar Drops ANOTHER Drake Diss Track “Not Like Us,” Social Media Reacts

Entertainment

Beyoncé Updated Her Website With A Sold-Out Tour Ticket Stub & Fans React

15 items
Entertainment

Lovers & Friends Music Festival Canceled, Usher Says He Is “Devastated,” X Reacts To The Disappointed News

20 items
Music

Drake & Kendrick Lamar Take Beef To New Lows With Diss Tracks “Family Matters” And “meet the grahams,” Social Media In Shambles

22 items
Entertainment

Social Media Commends J. Cole For Bowing Out Gracefully During Kendrick/Drake Beef

10 items
Entertainment

DAMN: Kendrick Lamar Responds to Drake’s ‘Family Matters’ Diss Track Less Than an Hour Later

14 items
Entertainment

Drake Stands His Ground With Scathing Kendrick Lamar Diss, “Family Matters”

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close