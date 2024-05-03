STREAMED: Kendrick Lamar Spins Block On Drake With “6:16 In LA” Diss, 4Batz Drops “u made me a st4r” Project & More

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar — “6:16 in LA”

Kendrick Lamar doubled down on his “euphoria” diss with “6:16 in LA.” Released on social media, the track is a brief follow-up that offers more taunts and details about the ongoing feud. “Are you finally ready to play ‘Have you ever?’ Let’s see / Have you ever thought that OVO was working for me?” he asks. “I can see you my little homie…Your lil’ memes is losing steam. They finally figured you out.” At press time, the song is available via social media.

Kendrick Lamar — “euphoria”

Shortly after Drake dissed Kendrick Lamar on “Push Ups,” the Compton rapper delivered his own fiery response, “euphoria.” The 6-minute track features a bevy of bars aimed at his longtime rival now.

Lamar dropped the scathing cut as a middle-of-the-week surprise. “Them super powers gettin’ neutralized, I can only watch in silence / The famous actor we once knew is lookin’ paranoid and now is spiraling,” he raps on the track’s first beat.

Soon, the soothing joint intensifies and Lamar lays out his thesis across two more beats. “This ain’t been about critics, not about gimmicks, not about who the greatest,” he explains. “It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater / I hate the way that you walk, the way that you talk, I hate the way that you dress.”

The song’s release follows Drake’s “Push Ups,” which was a response to Kendrick’s verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s “Like That” record. The two superstars have been trading subliminal disses for years, dating as far back as 2013, but the feud is now out in the open. Listen to “euphoria” below.

Gunna — “Whatsapp (Wassam)”

Gunna lets fans know what’s up with the release of his newest single, “Whatsapp (Wassam).” Turbo and Evrgrn join forces on the production while Wunna delivers his signature melodic rap flow.

“I heard the blogs comparing my numbers, I guess they think it’s a contest,” he says in the song. “Everybody got a way bigger problem, and yet, I’m betting the company / Everyone who faked and acted like they traded, I swear, I don’t want no apology / One of the greats; I got fans in every city, every state, and that’s my reality.”

Gunna is currently gearing up for his Bittersweet North America Tour with Flo Milli. The trek is scheduled to begin May 4 in Columbus and it’s slated to run through June 11 in Atlanta. Gunna recently said his next album will be called One of Wun and that is scheduled to arrive about a year after last year’s a Gift & a Curse.

4Batz — u made me a st4r

4Batz seemingly came out of nowhere with the viral songs “act i: stickers 99” and “act ii: date @ 8.” After nabbing a Drake cosign, the rising star unleashes his debut project, u made me a st4r.

Kanye West is the effort’s lone guest on the “act iii: on god? (she like)” remix. Besides that, 4Batz commands the audience’s attention with solo melodic joints. But he also takes time to address those who’ve wondered just how the shiesty-clad singer rose to prominence so rapidly.

“Y’all are probably wondering how I got here,” he says in the intro. “I’m wondering the same sh-t. All I know is that heartbreak sh-t a motherf-cker. No cap. One moment, I’m going through the worst sh-t I ever been in my life. The next moment, I’m one of the biggest artists in the world, I guess.”

4Batz’s Drake-assisted “act ii: date @ 8” remix does not appear on the album, but the rest of this highly-anticipated project is available below.

Coco Jones — “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”

Coco Jones made hearts stop with last year’s “ICU.” The song and her subsequent project What I Didn’t Tell You catapulted the singer-songwriter to Grammy-winning success. Now, after taking home the Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Simple,” the songstress is back with “Here We Go (Uh Oh).”

Jones delivers relatable lyrics over soulful production inspired by Lenny Williams’ “‘Cause I Love You.” “How come when I see your name on my lock screen, I already know what it means?” She asks on the track.

She continues: “I wanna love another person / Can I please love another person? / I’ve been putting all this work in / And you still got a place in my mind.”

Jones is likely gearing up to release her next project. In it, the singer-songwriter could explore her diverse musical range. “I have so many different types of music that I’m into,” she recently told Elle. “Let’s not forget that I was fully a Disney girl, so I was engulfed in those pop bops. And I’m from the South, so I sang folk-country with grown artists and musicians, and had to hold my own. I have other chapters of my life that I want to pay homage to. Of course, I was raised in the church. Gospel music taught me so much about soul and spiritual connection through music.

