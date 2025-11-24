Kandi Burruss Breaks Her Silence On Todd Tucker Divorce, Sadly Says Split Has Been ‘Brewing For A While’

Kandi Burruss is breaking her silence on her divorce from Todd Tucker, revealing to fans that the split has taken a deeper emotional toll than they may realize.

The Grammy-winning producer and former Real Housewife of Atlanta emotionally addressed the topic during an Amazon Live appearance on Monday, just days after filing for divorce, a move she publicly confirmed on Friday.

“I’m gonna be very honest with you, I am up and down,” Kandi said to her Amazon audience. “Obviously going through a divorce is definitely not the easiest thing. Sometimes you’re cool, then sometimes you have your moments of sadness. Me being the Taurus that I am, I like to keep those moments to myself.” Source: Prince Williams / Getty



Burruss noted that while years on reality television meant her emotions were often on display, she’s choosing to navigate this chapter more privately.

“In real life, my everyday life, I don’t like for those moments to be shared with the world,” she explained. “But I am sharing with my Amazon family today.”



The singer/entrepreneur also pushed back on the perception that her filing came out of nowhere, emphasizing that the end of her marriage was not a snap decision.

“Yes, I filed Friday, but this has been brewing for a long time,” said Kandi. “So all the times you’ve been seeing me online [all smiles] means nothing,” she added. “I’ve been going through it, chile. I’ve been going through it. Life has been life-ing me.”

As previously reported, Kandi told PEOPLE that after “deep thought and a lot of prayer,” she decided to divorce Todd Tucker after 11 years of marriage.

“This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect,” said Kandi, adding that she’s “stepping into a new chapter pouring into my work, my family, and my own growth.” She also asked for “privacy, grace, and understanding” as their family adjusts.

Kandi & Todd Reunited One Day After Their Divorce Announcement

Despite Kandi announcing their split, she and Todd put on a united front Saturday for their daughter, Blaze Tucker. The estranged spouses threw a Snow White-themed birthday party at Ready, Set FUN! Atlanta, ensuring their daughter felt like a “real-life princess” in her gown.

