Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Rumor Has It These Stars Really Got Freaky On Screen And Wax

Lights, Camera… Actual Action? 14 Celebs Rumored To Have Had Sex On Screen

Some sex scenes feel too steamy to not be true. Do you know which stars you've actually watched have real sex on screen?

Published on December 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 14

Halle Berry And Billy Bob Thornton In 'Monster's Ball'
Source: Archive Photos / Getty

Some sex scenes feel too steamy not to be true. Do you know which stars you’ve actually watched have real sex on screen? You’ll be shocked at who copped to the truth (and who has a doctor’s bill to prove it).

1. Notorious B.I.G.

The Notorious BIG On 'Hypnotize' Set
Source: Getty Images

Have you heard the very realistic-sounding sloppy toppy sounds on Biggie’s song Ready to Die? Well, back in 2009, Diddy admitted that what it sounded like was exactly what you heard.

HuffPost blogger Barry Michael Cooper asked Diddy, “In the interlude, is Big actually getting some head?” Diddy laughed and said, “Yeah. These are questions that nobody’s ever asked, and I think Big would be alright with it.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘My Neck, My Back’: How Sex Furniture Can Spice Things Up And Ease Pain

2. Shia LaBeouf And Stacy Martin


Credit: WENN.com

Shia LaBeouf and director Lars Von Trier said that when Nymphomania came out it would feature real sex between Shia and Stacy.

But in the middle of the post-movie publicity storm, Stacy Martin flipped the script and said that the very real-looking sex scenes were made out of movie magic, CGI, fake vaginas, and porn doubles.

3. Chloë Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny

Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

Chloë Sevigny says there’s no reason to wonder about her. She 100% admits to giving oral sex to her co-star Vincent Gallo in the 2003 movie The Brown Bunny.

4. Anna Paquin And Stephen Moyer

Anna-Paquin-And-Stephen-Moyer

Credit: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

One episode of True Blood ended with a make-up sex scene that was so realistic, fans still swear that real-life couple Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer were actually doing it while in character as Sookie and Bill.

5. Melvin Van Peebles

Melvin Van Peebles

Credit: WENN.com

For a long time there were rumors circulating that Melvin Van Peebles really did the dirty deed in the 1971 movie Sweet Sweetback’s Badasssss Song. But it wasn’t until decades later that Melvin confessed that not only did he have real sex in the groundbreaking blaxploitation film, he got an STD to prove it. They even gave him worker’s compensation for his trouble.

6. Sienna Miller And Hayden Christensen

Sienna Miller attends the premiere for ‘The Lost City of Z’ at the 67th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) at Zoo Palast on 14 Feb 2017, Credit: IPA/WENN.com,

Factory Girl was famous for its realistic-looking sex scenes, and when someone from the set said it was because Sienna Miller and Hayden Christensen were doing it for real, all of that onscreen steam started to make sense.

But Sienna Miller quickly denied the rumor and said it was her acting chops that tricked the fans. “I take it as a compliment. I don’t want to do a sex scene that doesn’t look real, because that’s my job.”

7. Kieran O’Brien And Margo Stilley


Credit: WENN

Would you admit to actually doing the deed in a movie that ended up on Nerve’s list of the 50 Worst Sex Scenes of All Time? Well, Kieran and Margo came clean about their very real deeds on the set of the 2004 film Nine Songs, but we still don’t really understand why.

8. Marilyn Manson And Evan Rachel Wood

Credit: WENN

Have you seen the music video for Heart-Shaped Glasses? People have always said that the sex in that music video is real. And Marilyn Manson hasn’t said that it’s not.

But he did say that he “will not confirm or deny them” and that “I did insist that Evan be paid the most that any actress has ever been paid in music-video history to be in this, even though she wouldn’t have asked for it. There’s no one else that could’ve been in it, because it was inspired by her.”

Was that a confession?

9. Halle Berry and Billy Bob Thornton

What made this Oscar-winning scene from Monster’s Ball so awkward and unrestrained? Some fans say that it was the very real sex that happened between Halle Berry and freshly-divorced Billy Bob Thornton that everyone on set agreed to keep quiet. Hmmm.

10. Eric Balfour And Lauren Lee Smith

Eric Balfour And Lauren Lee Smith

Credit: WENN.com

Remember Lauren Lee Smith from The L Word? Well, long before she was heating it up with the ladies on the small screen, she was in bed with Haven’s Eric Balfour in the film Lie With Me. And when audiences commented that the sex looked very real, everyone on set admitted that it was.

11. Mick Jagger and Anita Pallenberg 

Mick Jagger and Anita Pallenberg

Credit: WENN.com

Not only did Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger have real sex on camera with Anita Pallenberg in the 1968 movie Performance, but she was also his band mate Keith Richards’ girlfriend at the time! Or at least that’s how the rumor goes…

12. Bo Derek


Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Did Bond girl Bo Derek’s director/husband film her having sex with another man in the 1984 movie Bolero? That’s the running Hollywood rumor.

13. Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie

Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie

Credit: WENN.com

Variety editor Peter Bart says he knows real sex when he sees it, and when it comes to Donald and Christie filming the 1973 film “Don’t Look Now,” he said, “It was clear to me they were no longer simply acting: they were f*cking on camera.” The truth came out in Bart’s 2011 memoir and confirmed what everyone watching pretty much already knew.

14. D’Angelo

When D’Angelo released the steamy video for How Does It Feel, almost everyone asked, “is there someone down there doing what we think she’s doing?”

And in a 2000 interview with Questlove, D’Angelo added fire to the rumor himself. When The Roots drummer asked, “Are you getting head in that video?” D’Angelo just laughed and said he wasn’t going to answer the question. f

RELATED CONTENT: How Does It Feel: Remembering D’Angelo’s Sexiest Moments

The post Lights, Camera… Actual Action? 14 Celebs Rumored To Have Had Sex On Screen appeared first on MadameNoire.

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
1234567891011121314

Lights, Camera… Actual Action? 14 Celebs Rumored To Have Had Sex On Screen was originally published on madamenoire.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

President Donald Trump Makes An Announcement From The White House

Social Media Couldn't Stop Talking About Susan Dell's Appearance

Hip-Hop Wired
CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk

Cam'ron Keeps It A Buck, Says He Didn't Want To Do Verzuz With The Lox

Hip-Hop Wired

Milagro Gramz Trolls Megan Thee Stallion Following Jury's Decision Against Her

Hip-Hop Wired
Duane Davis Appears In A Vegas Court For Hearing In Tupac Murder Case

Keffe D’s Tupac Murder Trial Pushed Back To 2026

Hip-Hop Wired
Cardi B for Christmas Graphics

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close