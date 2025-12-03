Lights, Camera… Actual Action? 14 Celebs Rumored To Have Had Sex On Screen

1 of 14 ❯ ❮

Source: Archive Photos / Getty Some sex scenes feel too steamy not to be true. Do you know which stars you’ve actually watched have real sex on screen? You’ll be shocked at who copped to the truth (and who has a doctor’s bill to prove it). 1. Notorious B.I.G. Source: Getty Images Have you heard the very realistic-sounding sloppy toppy sounds on Biggie’s song Ready to Die? Well, back in 2009, Diddy admitted that what it sounded like was exactly what you heard. HuffPost blogger Barry Michael Cooper asked Diddy, “In the interlude, is Big actually getting some head?” Diddy laughed and said, “Yeah. These are questions that nobody’s ever asked, and I think Big would be alright with it.” RELATED CONTENT: ‘My Neck, My Back’: How Sex Furniture Can Spice Things Up And Ease Pain

2. Shia LaBeouf And Stacy Martin

Shia LaBeouf and director Lars Von Trier said that when Nymphomania came out it would feature real sex between Shia and Stacy. But in the middle of the post-movie publicity storm, Stacy Martin flipped the script and said that the very real-looking sex scenes were made out of movie magic, CGI, fake vaginas, and porn doubles.



3. Chloë Sevigny

Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com Chloë Sevigny says there’s no reason to wonder about her. She 100% admits to giving oral sex to her co-star Vincent Gallo in the 2003 movie The Brown Bunny.



4. Anna Paquin And Stephen Moyer

Credit: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com One episode of True Blood ended with a make-up sex scene that was so realistic, fans still swear that real-life couple Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer were actually doing it while in character as Sookie and Bill.

5. Melvin Van Peebles

Credit: WENN.com For a long time there were rumors circulating that Melvin Van Peebles really did the dirty deed in the 1971 movie Sweet Sweetback’s Badasssss Song. But it wasn’t until decades later that Melvin confessed that not only did he have real sex in the groundbreaking blaxploitation film, he got an STD to prove it. They even gave him worker’s compensation for his trouble.



6. Sienna Miller And Hayden Christensen Sienna Miller attends the premiere for ‘The Lost City of Z’ at the 67th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) at Zoo Palast on 14 Feb 2017, Credit: IPA/WENN.com, Factory Girl was famous for its realistic-looking sex scenes, and when someone from the set said it was because Sienna Miller and Hayden Christensen were doing it for real, all of that onscreen steam started to make sense. But Sienna Miller quickly denied the rumor and said it was her acting chops that tricked the fans. “I take it as a compliment. I don’t want to do a sex scene that doesn’t look real, because that’s my job.”



7. Kieran O’Brien And Margo Stilley

Credit: WENN Would you admit to actually doing the deed in a movie that ended up on Nerve’s list of the 50 Worst Sex Scenes of All Time? Well, Kieran and Margo came clean about their very real deeds on the set of the 2004 film Nine Songs, but we still don’t really understand why.

8. Marilyn Manson And Evan Rachel Wood Credit: WENN Have you seen the music video for Heart-Shaped Glasses? People have always said that the sex in that music video is real. And Marilyn Manson hasn’t said that it’s not. But he did say that he “will not confirm or deny them” and that “I did insist that Evan be paid the most that any actress has ever been paid in music-video history to be in this, even though she wouldn’t have asked for it. There’s no one else that could’ve been in it, because it was inspired by her.” Was that a confession?



9. Halle Berry and Billy Bob Thornton What made this Oscar-winning scene from Monster’s Ball so awkward and unrestrained? Some fans say that it was the very real sex that happened between Halle Berry and freshly-divorced Billy Bob Thornton that everyone on set agreed to keep quiet. Hmmm.



10. Eric Balfour And Lauren Lee Smith

Credit: WENN.com Remember Lauren Lee Smith from The L Word? Well, long before she was heating it up with the ladies on the small screen, she was in bed with Haven’s Eric Balfour in the film Lie With Me. And when audiences commented that the sex looked very real, everyone on set admitted that it was.



11. Mick Jagger and Anita Pallenberg Credit: WENN.com Not only did Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger have real sex on camera with Anita Pallenberg in the 1968 movie Performance, but she was also his band mate Keith Richards’ girlfriend at the time! Or at least that’s how the rumor goes…



12. Bo Derek

Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN.com Did Bond girl Bo Derek’s director/husband film her having sex with another man in the 1984 movie Bolero? That’s the running Hollywood rumor.



13. Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie Credit: WENN.com Variety editor Peter Bart says he knows real sex when he sees it, and when it comes to Donald and Christie filming the 1973 film “Don’t Look Now,” he said, “It was clear to me they were no longer simply acting: they were f*cking on camera.” The truth came out in Bart’s 2011 memoir and confirmed what everyone watching pretty much already knew.