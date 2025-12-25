Tis’ The Season: These Celeb Christmas Trees Are Stealing The Holiday Spotlight

1 of 9 ❯ ❮

From dramatic bows and towering evergreens to artistic interpretations of the classic Christmas tree, celebrities pulled out all the stops this holiday season. Source: @CardiB / x Whether traditional, modern, or over-the-top glamorous, these stars turned their trees into statement pieces worthy of Instagram feeds everywhere. From Jada Pinkett Smith’s satin-draped tree to Porsha Williams’ towering, over-the-top display, here’s a look at some of the most eye-catching celebrity Christmas trees of the yuletide season so far. Cardi B Cardi B showcased not one, not two, but FOUR Christmas trees! Her babies, Kulture, Wave, Blossom, and her newborn each got their own individual tree for the occasion, with a different theme, from Sonic the Hedgehog to Kulture’s pink Labubu tree. Okay, Cardi!

Jada Pinkett Smith Jada Pinkett Smith took a bold and artistic approach to holiday décor this year. On Dec. 10, she shared a glimpse of her unconventional Christmas tree, opting for a cone-shaped structure draped in luxurious red velvet. The striking centerpiece was topped with an oversized illuminated star, giving the tree a sculptural, almost fashion-forward feel. True to Jada's style, the display felt less traditional and more like a curated art installation: elegant, dramatic, and completely unique.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian’s Christmas décor was as glamorous as ever — even if her family photo shoot didn’t quite go according to plan. On Dec. 22, the entrepreneur shared behind-the-scenes moments of trying to capture the perfect holiday photo with her children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Behind the scenes, a stunning Christmas tree adorned with maroon floral bouquets and glowing white lights created a luxurious backdrop for the chaos of real-life parenting. “I really tried,” Kim joked in the caption, making the moment both hilarious and festive.

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts embraced the joy of the season with a heartwarming and traditional tree-trimming moment. In a Dec. 14 Instagram post, the couple danced along to music as they decorated their classic Christmas tree, filling it with everything from stockings to Black Santa ornaments. Their tree felt deeply personal and celebratory, blending tradition with meaningful representation. “Nothing like a little tree trimming to get you into the holiday spirit,” the couple captioned the post, perfectly summing up the cozy moment.

Khloé Kardashian Khloé Kardashian went big — literally — when it came to her Christmas tree this year. On Nov. 28, she shared her towering evergreen, decorated in a similar style to sister Kim’s, featuring maroon floral bouquets, shimmering lights, and elegant accents. The mother of two posed proudly alongside her children, True and Tatum, letting the tree’s scale and sparkle take center stage. The look was glamorous yet warm, proving once again that the Kardashians know how to turn holiday décor into a family affair.

Kevin Hart Kevin Hart’s Christmas tree was just as bold as his personality. On Dec. 17, the comedian revealed his massive tree, decked out with a giant crimson bow and matching red ornaments that gleamed against the twinkling lights. Wrapped presents filled the space beneath the branches, all coordinated in rich red tones. Standing next to the tree, Hart couldn’t help but poke fun at the size difference, writing: “I’m in love with this big as bow on this big a** tree …. Little man with a big Christmas spirit.”

Hoda Kotb Hoda Kotb’s Christmas décor moment was all about family and fun. On Dec. 27, she shared sweet snapshots of herself decorating the tree with her daughters, Haley and Hope. The ornaments were delightfully eclectic — ranging from candy canes and school photos to donuts and glittering baubles — making the tree feel full of memories. When it came time to place the star on top, Kotb lifted Haley onto her shoulders to reach it, capturing a candid, joyful holiday moment that perfectly reflected the spirit of the season.

Porsha Williams Porsha Williams went all out with a lavish Christmas tree that was nothing short of extravagant. In a Dec. 21 Instagram post, the Real Housewives star showcased a tree overflowing with oversized bows, teddy bears, and ornate decorations. The glamorous display filled the space with holiday drama and flair. Porsha also used the festive moment to promote her Go Naked Hair annual wig sale, turning her beautifully decorated tree into the ultimate backdrop for holiday gifting inspiration.