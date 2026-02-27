Listen Live
Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 133

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 133

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on February 27, 2026

1 of 20

You know what it is!

2024 EBONY Power 100 Gala - Arrivals
Source: Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by T.I. and the Harris boys waging war against 50 Cent, NeNe Leakes revealing her new mannnn at Grizzlies game, Megan Thee Stallion extending her winning streak with a broadway power move, the baddest bands in the land honoring Michael Jackson ahead of Michael premiere, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Yung Miami making her return to the series after dropping her buzzy new single ‘Tea Time.’

The catchy track originally received mixed reviews from listeners online, but has since grown on its biggest haters, especially on TikTok, where the viral club anthem is trending as one of the hottest sounds.

She also dropped a personal track “News Flash” where she chronicles her rise to the top from humble beginnings.

Reminiscent of her ex-City Bestie JT‘s track “No Bars” in its raw approach, Miami opens up about holding her man down along with eyebrow-raising moments like saying she’s ’96 Lil Kim and sprinkling “can’t stop, won’t stop” in her bars–no, seriously.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features delivering heat along with Jade Cargill and Olandria giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Mariah The Scientist, Sevyn Streeter, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 133 was originally published on bossip.com

