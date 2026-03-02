KYS IN THE COMMUNITY: Dr. Christina Blake’s Showers of Hope

On this week’s KYS in the Community, DJ Flava spotlighted a powerful force for change: Dr. Christina Blake, founder of Direction Determines Destiny. Her mission is centered on restoring dignity to people experiencing homelessness across the DMV through a bold initiative called Showers of Hope.

Dr. Blake, who serves Ward 8 in Washington, DC, understands the realities of poverty, incarceration, substance abuse, and mental health challenges from personal experience. As an ordained minister at The Gathering Place DC, she has committed her life to uplifting communities that are often overlooked and underserved.

She is currently raising $300,000 to purchase and convert buses into fully equipped mobile shower units. The buses will include wheelchair lifts, private shower stalls, sinks, and mirrors. The goal is to create a safe, trauma-informed space where individuals can shower, refresh, and see themselves differently. Dr. Blake believes that something as simple as a shower can shift a person’s confidence and sense of self-worth.

The idea was inspired by conversations at her Willow Road resource center, where she already provides meals, clothing, and hygiene supplies. Many individuals expressed that while they could wash up in a restroom, they had not experienced a full shower in weeks. That lack of access can prevent people from pursuing employment, attending interviews, or feeling confident enough to reengage with society.

The mobile units will serve Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia, targeting homeless encampments throughout the region. In addition to showers, guests will have access to clean clothing and connections to counseling and supportive services. Volunteers, therapists, and community partners are encouraged to get involved.

Community members can support the campaign at directiondeterminesdestiny.org. Major donors will have the opportunity to place their handprints on the finished units, symbolizing their role in restoring hope one shower at a time.

As DJ Flava emphasized, dignity starts with the basics, and transformation can begin with access to something many take for granted.