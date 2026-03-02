Listen Live
Close
News

KYS IN THE COMMUNITY: Dr. Christina Blake’s Showers of Hope

Dr. Christina Blake joins DJ Fava to discuss her $300K “Showers of Hope” campaign, bringing mobile showers and dignity to the homeless across the DMV.

Published on March 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

KYSINTHE COMMMUNITY

On this week’s KYS in the Community, DJ Flava spotlighted a powerful force for change: Dr. Christina Blake, founder of Direction Determines Destiny. Her mission is centered on restoring dignity to people experiencing homelessness across the DMV through a bold initiative called Showers of Hope.

Dr. Blake, who serves Ward 8 in Washington, DC, understands the realities of poverty, incarceration, substance abuse, and mental health challenges from personal experience. As an ordained minister at The Gathering Place DC, she has committed her life to uplifting communities that are often overlooked and underserved.

She is currently raising $300,000 to purchase and convert buses into fully equipped mobile shower units. The buses will include wheelchair lifts, private shower stalls, sinks, and mirrors. The goal is to create a safe, trauma-informed space where individuals can shower, refresh, and see themselves differently. Dr. Blake believes that something as simple as a shower can shift a person’s confidence and sense of self-worth.

The idea was inspired by conversations at her Willow Road resource center, where she already provides meals, clothing, and hygiene supplies. Many individuals expressed that while they could wash up in a restroom, they had not experienced a full shower in weeks. That lack of access can prevent people from pursuing employment, attending interviews, or feeling confident enough to reengage with society.

The mobile units will serve Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia, targeting homeless encampments throughout the region. In addition to showers, guests will have access to clean clothing and connections to counseling and supportive services. Volunteers, therapists, and community partners are encouraged to get involved.

Community members can support the campaign at directiondeterminesdestiny.org. Major donors will have the opportunity to place their handprints on the finished units, symbolizing their role in restoring hope one shower at a time.

As DJ Flava emphasized, dignity starts with the basics, and transformation can begin with access to something many take for granted.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Donald Trump & His Administration Are Getting Cooked Over "Operation Epic Fury"

Hip-Hop Wired
Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy

T.I.'s Son, Domani Drops 'Ms.Jackson' Diss Track To 50 Cent

Hip-Hop Wired
Summer Jam 97

News Flash: Yung Miami Says Her Next Man Has To Be "God Fearing" With A $100 Million

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show

Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

Back On Top? Netflix’s “ANTM” Docuseries Is A Ratings Hit

35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Life Of The Mardi! A Gallery Of Beaded Baddies, Pretty Sheauxstoppers & Jazzy Belles Who Let The Good Times Roll At Mardi Gras 2026, Vol. 2

Trending
19 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

The Most Dominant Performances In NBA Finals History

11 Items
Pop Culture  |  Tron Snow

Savannah Chrisley Gets Checked On 'The View' For Caping For Donald Trump

Politics  |  Deion Allen

Key Takeaways from President Trump's 2026 State of the Union Address

Black History Month

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close