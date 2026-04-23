Hair Gallery: 8 Times Phaedra Parks Proved She Is A True Hair Chameleon

Source: Getty

I met Phaedra Parks in New York City while she was working on a Silk campaign. Pause for reaction, because I was gagging at the opportunity. Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) fans already know Phaedra is that girl.

The Silk event focused on helping people think differently about what they put into their bodies, and Phaedra was especially interested in ensuring that Black communities were part of that conversation. She told me that mattered to her as a mother too, because she wanted her sons to have a healthy start in life and to know they had different options when it came to what they drink. We talked about the campaign, motherhood, style, and of course, RHOA.

But what I really remember most? Her hair.

At the time, Phaedra was wearing a platinum blonde style full of soft, luminous curls, and it was flawless. Not a strand was out of place. The lace was laid. The curls were plush. The hair had bounce, shine, and that expensive-looking finish most of us try to achieve.

Before the conversation was even over, I was already clocking the hair.

Phaedra Parks Does Not Play About Her Hair

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

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Anybody who has ever watched Phaedra on one of her many reality TV appearances, or even casually scrolled past one of her photos, knows she does not take a hair moment lightly. Thanks to her stylist, Ja’Corean Perkins, her hair transformations have left people just as speechless as her reality show clapbacks.

She has worn deep brunette waves, rich copper shades, honey blonde lengths, platinum blonde glam, sleek bobs, retro flips, and soft curls that look built for a confessional chair, a funeral service, and a red carpet event at the same time. Long hair, short hair, side parts, center parts, old Hollywood volume, sharp cuts — she has done all of it.

So you can imagine my surprise when I heard recent social media chatter from RHOA. Turns out that Phaedra caught some shade from another cast member saying “prayers” for her wig.

But let me be clear. This piece is not about getting pulled into reality TV mess. Black women do not need to be put against each other over hair, beauty, a Bravo storyline, or anything else.

Our beauty is diverse. Black women do it all. We wear our hair straight, curled, waved, colored, laid, blunt-cut, flipped, teased, pressed, pinned, and parted six different ways depending on the mood.

Hair Gallery: 8 Times Phaedra Parks Proved She Is A True Hair Chameleon

Still, if the conversation is going to happen, let’s give flowers where they need to be given. Prayer or not, Phaedra’s hair blesses us every single time we see it.

And we pulled the pics to prove it. Keep scrolling for eight times Phaedra Parks showed off her hair versatility, rocking lace front looks we love.