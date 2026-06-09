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Jury Finds Karmelo Anthony GUILTY In Austin Metcalf Death

Published on June 9, 2026

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A bronze statue of the goddess of justice holding scales stands in a courtroom, with two headshot photos of young men displayed below.
Source: General / General

A Collin County jury found 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony guilty of murder on June 9 in the fatal stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf, bringing a closely watched North Texas trial to a conclusion after months of national attention. Anthony was accused of killing Metcalf during an altercation at a Frisco Independent School District track meet on April 2, 2025. The verdict followed several days of testimony and deliberations in a case that sparked widespread discussion across social media and beyond.

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Anthony, now 19, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 2, 2025 stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at David Kuykendall Stadium during a Frisco ISD track meet. Prosecutors argued the confrontation began after Metcalf asked Anthony to leave an area occupied by another school’s team. According to testimony, the encounter escalated into a physical confrontation before Anthony allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest. Metcalf later died from his injuries.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors maintained that Anthony’s actions amounted to “murder plain and simple,” arguing that he unnecessarily escalated a dispute and used deadly force during what should have been a minor disagreement. Witnesses testified about the moments leading up to the stabbing, while surveillance footage and body camera evidence were presented to jurors during the proceedings.

Anthony’s defense team argued that he acted in self-defense. Defense attorneys contended that Metcalf initiated physical contact and that Anthony reasonably believed he was in danger when the confrontation became physical. Under Texas law, jurors were instructed on self-defense and were also given the option of considering a lesser charge of manslaughter rather than only deciding between murder and acquittal.

The case generated widespread public interest well beyond North Texas. Demonstrators supporting both Anthony and Metcalf gathered outside the Collin County courthouse throughout the trial, while online discussions often became polarized. Jury selection also attracted attention after the final panel was seated without any Black jurors, an issue raised by the defense during pretrial proceedings.

Under a murder guilty verdict, Anthony faces a punishment range of five to 99 years or life in prison. A manslaughter conviction carries a sentence of two and 20 years in prison.

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Jury Finds Karmelo Anthony GUILTY In Austin Metcalf Death was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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