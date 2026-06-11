Ex-Turkey Leg Hut Owner Admits to Firebombing Rival Venue

Source: General / 979TheBox

Lyndell “Lynn” Price, the former owner of Houston’s famed Turkey Leg Hut and current owner of The Oyster Hut, has pleaded guilty in the federal Bar 5015 arson case, marking a significant development in a years-long investigation that has drawn widespread attention across the city. Price becomes the third of five defendants charged in the case to admit guilt.

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According to KPRC 2, Price appeared in federal court Thursday wearing an olive-green prison jumpsuit with handcuffs and ankle shackles as he formally changed his plea. The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson, which is Count One of the second superseding federal indictment filed in the case.

As part of the plea agreement, federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining charges against Price at the time of sentencing. The plea represents a reversal from his earlier stance as the case moved through the federal court system.

During the hearing, Price admitted under oath that he directed a Turkey Leg Hut employee, who is also facing charges in the case, to assemble a group of individuals to carry out the arson attack on Bar 5015.

Prosecutors allege the plan was intentionally organized and executed by multiple participants.

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Price further acknowledged that members of the crew transported gasoline to the nightclub and deliberately set the fire. The admission provides some of the strongest evidence to date regarding the planning and execution of the June 2020 blaze that damaged the popular Houston venue.

Price also told the court that he received a phone call from co-defendant John Lee Price at approximately 4:47 a.m. on June 12, 2020, informing him that the arson had been completed. According to his testimony, he then handed the phone to his wife. Sentencing has not yet been announced, and federal prosecutors continue to pursue the remaining defendants connected to the case.

Ex-Turkey Leg Hut Owner Admits to Firebombing Rival Venue was originally published on theboxhouston.com