NFL's Darron Lee Indicted In Girlfriend's Murder After Reportedly Using ChatGPT

Source: Quinn Harris / Getty

Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee is facing the most serious charge of his life.

The former first-round draft pick of the New York Jets has been indicted by a Hamilton County, Tennessee grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Gabriella Perpetuo, according to USA Today.

Perpetuo was found dead in February inside a rental home in Ooltewah, a community outside Chattanooga. Prosecutors announced this week that they have dropped a separate evidence-tampering charge and will instead focus entirely on pursuing a murder conviction. If convicted, Lee could face a life sentence, and prosecutors have not ruled out seeking the death penalty.

According to investigators, first responders arrived at the residence after receiving a report of an unresponsive woman. Despite attempts to save her life, Perpetuo, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene. Lee allegedly told responding deputies that his girlfriend may have suffered a fall related to narcolepsy and injured herself in the shower. Investigators, however, said the physical evidence did not support that explanation.

Court testimony revealed that an autopsy found extensive injuries, including severe brain trauma, a broken neck, stab wounds, bruising across her body, bite marks, and significant facial injuries. Prosecutors have argued that the injuries were inconsistent with an accidental fall.

One of the most unusual aspects of the case involves allegations that Lee consulted ChatGPT before contacting authorities. Prosecutors say messages recovered from electronic devices show Lee asking the AI chatbot questions about injuries, whether a fall could explain certain wounds, and how to obtain medical help without involving police. Those exchanges have become a key part of the state’s case.

Lee, 31, played for the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills between 2016 and 2020 after starring at Ohio State. He remains jailed without bond and is scheduled to return to court on June 17.

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See social media’s reaction to the charges below.