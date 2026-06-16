Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Tom Holland Finally Confirms Marriage To Zendaya

Spidey Smitten Tom Holland Finally Confirms Marriage To Zendaya: 'That’s All You’ll Get On That'

Published on June 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s marriage has officially been confirmed by the man himself!

SPAIN-CINEMA
Source: THOMAS COEX / Getty

While Tomdaya have done their best to keep their personal life out of the media, speculation about their marital status has been swirling for months now. That’s all thanks to Zendaya’s long-time stylist and friend, Law Roach, who teased their nuptials back in March with a cheeky comment.

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” he told Access Hollywood.

Since then, Zendaya has laughed off comments about their marriage, and neither star has commented on whether or not the wedding already went down.

Now, the happy couple is embarking on their first joint press tour in five years as they prepare for the release of their fourth Spider-Man film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The tour started off with a bang as Holland finally confirmed he’s a married man—but he didn’t offer more information than that.

When AI wedding photos of Tom and Zendaya started to spread across social media, Holland said that his grandmother saw them and thought she hadn’t been invited. In a new interview with Esquire, the star was asked if he was forced to send out similar messages to any other family members, to which he replied: “No, because they were all there.”

Holland refused comment on the day itself, though, adding, “That’s all you’ll get on that.”

The Odyssey star did speak to their relationship more in the interview, gushing over how important it is to be with someone who understands exactly what you’re going through professionally.

“Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” he told Esquire. “We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else.

Holland continued, “So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.”

SEE ALSO

Spidey Smitten Tom Holland Finally Confirms Marriage To Zendaya: 'That’s All You’ll Get On That' was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Two images: 1) A man in a USA hat and suit standing in front of fireworks. 2) A man in a red, white, and blue outfit embracing an older man in a suit.

MAGA Sports Spectacle UFC Freedom 250 Was A Racist Hot Mess

Hip-Hop Wired
Headshot of an older African American man with gray curly hair and a serious expression.

Andre Rison Spent Weekend Behind Bars Over Impaired Driving Charge

Hip-Hop Wired
A person in a red costume stands on a platform surrounded by flames, with the word "CASINO" illuminated in large letters behind them.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 2 Recap: Baby Keem, Ian & B Jacks Keep The Energy Rolling

Hip-Hop Wired
SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-DEFENCE-SHANGRI-LA

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
Juneteenth - Washington, DC
15 Items
Entertainment  |  Robyn "Blu" Smith

20 Free & Fun Things To Do Around The D.C. This June

31 Items
Health  |  J. Bachelor

Look at Them Now: 30 Celebs Who Lost Major Weight [Photos]

Entertainment  |  Jazmyn Summers

No One Is Safe in Raising Kanan's Explosive Final Season

News  |  Joe Jurado

From Maine To South Carolina: Everything That Happened In Tuesday’s Primaries

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva
The Dominique Da Diva Show  |  Dominique Da Diva

DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC May Add New Food Delivery Fee

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close