10 Times Taraji P. Henson Gave Us Fashion Goals

Taraji P. Henson shows no signs of slowing down. At 50-years-young, the actress, author, and hair care expert has done so much. Since her breakthrough role as Yvette in Baby Boy, Taraji has honed monumental roles that have earned her several awards. She has 1 Golden Globe Award, 1 Screen Actors Guild Award, 1 Critics Choice Award, 2 Black Reel Awards, 6 BET awards, and 10 NAACP Awards.

When Taraji isn’t killing’ it on screen, she’s helping Black women get gather their edges with her new hair care line TPH by Taraji P. Henson. Months before the launch, she teased her instagram followers with photos of her thick, long, lavish hair. Although the brand is in it’s freshman year, it has been met with great reviews.

When it comes to fashion, Taraji works with only the best. Jason Bolden is her go-to stylist. Together, the pair create looks that keep the people talking. Jason likes to put Taraji in outfits that accentuate her long legs. Hairstylist extraordinaire Tym Wallace has been known to work his magical fingers in Taraji’s locs. From wigs to natural tresses, her mane is always done to perfection.

Today marks Taraji’s 50th rotation around the sun. Her contribution to the Black community goes far beyond acting roles, great fashion, and hair care products. She uses her voice to amplify those who go unheard. She really is a gem on, and off the red carpet. In honor of her 50th birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Taraji gave us fashion goals.

