Red Carpet Rundown: The 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-HIP HOP-AWARDS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty US rapper Gucci Mane (R) and wife Jamaican model Keyshia Ka’Oir arrive at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gaston De Cardenas / AFP) (Photo credit should read GASTON DE CARDENAS/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,arrival,music,rapper,women,gucci mane,black entertainment television,miami beach,gulf coast states,wife,miami,bet hip hop awards,fillmore miami beach,2018,florida – us state,keyshia ka’oir

2. US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-HIP HOP-AWARDS-ARRIVALS Source:Getty US rapper Gucci Mane arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gaston De Cardenas / AFP) (Photo credit should read GASTON DE CARDENAS/AFP/Getty Images) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,music,rapper,gucci mane,black entertainment television,miami beach,gulf coast states,miami,bet hip hop awards,fillmore miami beach,2018,florida – us state

3. BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 – Arrivals Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: Stefflon Don arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,arrival,black entertainment television,miami beach,gulf coast states,bet hip hop awards,fillmore miami beach,2018,florida – us state,stefflon don

4. BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 – Arrivals Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: TV personality Yonathan Elias arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,black entertainment television,miami beach,gulf coast states,bet hip hop awards,fillmore miami beach,2018,florida – us state

5. BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 – Arrivals Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: Zoey Dollaz and TI arrive at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,black entertainment television,miami beach,gulf coast states,bet hip hop awards,fillmore miami beach,2018,florida – us state

6. BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 – Arrivals Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: Asian Doll arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,black entertainment television,miami beach,gulf coast states,bet hip hop awards,fillmore miami beach,2018,florida – us state

7. BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 – Arrivals Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: Rapper Juju arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,black entertainment television,miami beach,gulf coast states,bet hip hop awards,fillmore miami beach,2018,florida – us state

8. BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 – Arrivals Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: Model Keyshia Ka’Oir and rapper Gucci Mane arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) photography,fashion model,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,rapper,gucci mane,black entertainment television,miami beach,gulf coast states,bet hip hop awards,fillmore miami beach,2018,florida – us state,keyshia ka’oir

9. BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 – Arrivals Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: TV personality Krystal Garner arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,black entertainment television,miami beach,gulf coast states,bet hip hop awards,fillmore miami beach,2018,florida – us state

10. BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 – Arrivals Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: Lil Duval arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,looking at camera,arrival,smiling,sunglasses,black entertainment television,miami beach,gulf coast states,bet hip hop awards,lil duval,fillmore miami beach,2018,florida – us state

11. BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 – Arrivals Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: Shiggy and guest arrive at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,black entertainment television,miami beach,gulf coast states,guest,bet hip hop awards,fillmore miami beach,2018,florida – us state

12. BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 – Arrivals Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: T.I. arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,topix,bestof,arrival,sunglasses,black entertainment television,miami beach,gulf coast states,t.i.,bet hip hop awards,fillmore miami beach,2018,florida – us state

13. BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 – Show Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: Lil Wayne accepts an award onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,award,black entertainment television,miami beach,gulf coast states,receiving,bet hip hop awards,lil’ wayne,fillmore miami beach,florida – us state

14. BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 – Arrivals Source:Getty MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: Jessie Woo arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,black entertainment television,miami beach,gulf coast states,bet hip hop awards,fillmore miami beach,2018,florida – us state