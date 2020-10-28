Having natural hair comes with its pros and cons. While you’re able to play with a variety of textures with your mane, wash days can be a bit of a chore. You know doing an overnight pre-poo, co-washing, detangling, the whole process. It’s sometimes so tedious, you may find yourself starting your wash day from the night before. But, you may not need to get a head start with your regimen. With the right shampoo bar, you can help speed things along.

Yes, you read that correctly. Shampoo bars are the newest clutch product for natural hair. Not only do they work to clean your hair of dirt and oils, it’s easy to get deep into your mane for a thorough clean. Since there is no bottle or tube involved in its packaging, all you have to do is wet the bar and massage it through your tresses to wash your hair.

You can also find this product in a variety of formulas. If you need a moisturizing option or a clarifying bar, the right one can take care of your mane. You can even find 2-n-1 picks that can shampoo and condition your hair at the same time. It’s almost like a co-wash or cleansing conditioner.

No matter which way you look at it, shampoo bars can level up your hair game. So, it’s only right that we let you know which options are the best for your mane. We’ve compiled five shampoo bars that can provide your tresses with all the nourishment they need.

Grab your credit card and get ready to see what all the hype is about.

5 Shampoo Bars For An Easy Wash Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com