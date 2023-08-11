Join us in commemorating half a century of legendary stories, memorable moments, and Hip Hop’s Fifty Year run. On the official birthday of Hip Hop, we’re thrilled to present a curated selection of episodes from the Urban One Podcast Network.

From engaging discussions about Biggie and Tupac on The Morning Hustle Podcast to diving deep into the story of Eazy E and NWA on the Backstory podcast with Colby Colb, this list is a tribute to the icons, the pioneers, and the game-changers who made Hip Hop. But our celebration doesn’t stop there, we’re celebrating the artists carrying the torch for the next fifty years.

Listen to DJ Misses and nationally syndicated radio personality Incognito on the New and Making Noise podcast when Latto stopped by to give us a glimpse into her plans for the rest of 2023, and the exciting news that Offset and QC’s beef has been squashed show that Hip hop is far from over.

Fifty years ago, DJ Kool Herc ignited a cultural revolution with a back-to-school party that marked the birth of Hip Hop. Over the years, we’ve laughed, cried, and cheered as unknown artists became global superstars in a blink of an eye making Hip Hop the number one genre worldwide. As the largest distributor of cultural content, Urban One proudly presents this handpicked collection of original podcasts that document Hip Hop’s Journey.

Here Are 5 Episodes you missed on the Urban One Podcast Network:



The post 50 Years of Hip Hop: Dive into Podcasts Celebrating the Culture From The Urban One Podcast Network 8/11/23 appeared first on Black America Web.

50 Years of Hip Hop: Dive into Podcasts Celebrating the Culture From The Urban One Podcast Network 8/11/23 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com