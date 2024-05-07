Listen Live
Education

93.9 WKYS & NoPuffDaddy Are Shining A Light On Teachers In The DMV

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Happy National Teacher’s Day! 93.9 WKYS & NoPuffDaddy asked The DMV to submit their favorite principals so we can spotlight them! Thank you to those who submitted! We are happy to shine a light on the Teachers shown below. If your your favorite Teacher is listed, share this article and show them some love!

93.9 WKYS and @NoPuffDaddy appreciate all that you do for our students!

Courtesy of http://www.NoPuffDaddy.com!

1. Ciera Van Hoose.

2. James Fairrow

3. Mrs. Warr

4. Melanie Seabrooks

5. Jeffery Mohilchock

6. Kenisha Toye

7. Mr. Gary Hill

8. Ms. Blount

9. Chris Grindley

10. Jasmine

11. Jessica Marshall

12. Shaundra Walton

13. Shannon N. Richardson

More From KYSDC
Trending
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

15 items
Entertainment

Vince Staples Slams Music Industry After Question About Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

News

Was He Wrong? Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Entertainment

LeBron James & Maverick Carter’s Uninterrupted Dropping Unscripted Basketball Series On Vice TV

20 items
Music

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s Allegations With “The Heart Part 6,” Social Media Reacts

15 items
Music

Drake Hits Back With “The Heart Part 6” Track, Xitter Examines The Bars

9 items
Music

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

20 items
Music

Kendrick Lamar Drops ANOTHER Drake Diss Track “Not Like Us,” Social Media Reacts

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close