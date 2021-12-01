Notable Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATED: 5:40 p.m. ET, Dec. 1, 2021

Originally published: Aug. 30, 2021

Call it déjà vu all over again.

In yet the latest example that it would behoove folks to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the founder of the largest Christian television TV channel who just happens to be anti-vaccine has died of the coronavirus.

Marcus Lamb, a Christian evangelist who founded and was the president of Daystar Television Network, died Tuesday, the network announced in a tweet.

Lamb’s son refused to accept reality and called his father’s case of COVID-19 “a spiritual attack from the enemy.”

In an example of the stance embraced by Lamb, Daystar said in a court filing that a vaccine mandate was a “sin against God’s Holy Word.”

Instead of the vaccine, Lamb prior to his death treated his condition with ivermectin, according to Newsweek. Notably, the FDA warned against using ivermectin — medicine used to treat animals — by reminding people in a tweet from August, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow.”

Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers with a platform who have protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine have been steadily dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics’ minds about the vaccine.

As the new Omicron variant joins the delta variant and other mutating versions of the virus infect more Americans, cases are seemingly on the rise and there are fears that hospitals once again could become overwhelmed. COVID-19 deaths were also on the rise over the summer, up 355% since early July, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Unvaccinated people are also 29 times more likely to be hospitalized and five times more likely to be infected by the virus.

Although vaccinations have been around for over two centuries, the spread of misinformation has made it difficult for people to understand the truth. As the internet becomes the dominant place for people to get information, fake news spreads, which leads to mistrust. During times of crisis, many people turn to the information and the people they are comfortable with and facts become less important.

Anti-vaxxers find online communities that strengthen their viewpoint instead of presenting clear and precise answers to questions many people have about the vaccination. In these communities, opinion and general statements turn into solid facts. They are harder on their viewpoint and it becomes impossible to change their minds. They begin to think they are right and everyone else is wrong, which causes them to search for more information that supports their own views. In doing this it becomes easy to draw conclusions from not only a lack of evidence but also incorrect evidence. It takes very little research on the internet to find people who say COVID vaccines are harmful. Many times anti-vaxxers take statements out of context and misinterpret data all together causing even more confusion.

You do not get a second chance at life and sadly these anti-vaxxers won’t get the opportunity to fix their mistakes.

Keep reading to find a list of notable anti-vaxxers who have died from COVID-19.

