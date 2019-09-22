The 2019 Emmys are underway, bringing us fabulous red carpet fashion from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. Black Hollywood came out to shine in bold colors to celebrate TV’s biggest night and see who takes home the coveted Emmy statue.
While HBO’s Game Of Thrones leads the nominee list with 14 nominations, all eyes are on when Ava Duvernay’s When They See Us, which landed nine nods. Beloved series This Is Us is up for “Outstanding Drama Series” and fan favorite Billy Porter is nominated for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” for his role in Pose.
Niecy Nash sparkled in custom Christian Siriano, styled by Zerina. Regina King looked luminous in Jason Wu Collection. And the men didn’t come to disappoint as well. Sterling K. Brown’s debonair burgundy tux was a stand-out look on the carpet and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe stood out in a bold blue off-the-shoulders gown.
And then, of course, there is Zendaya in a green sheer corset dress that literally shut the entire awards ceremony down.
Get into all of the red carpet styles, below:
Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
2. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
3. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
4. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
5. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
6. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
7. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
8. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
9. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
10. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
11. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
12. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
13. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
14. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
15. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
16. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
17. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
18. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
19. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
20. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
21. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
22. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
23. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
24. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
25. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
26. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
27. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
28. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
29. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
30. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
31. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
32. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
33. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
34. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
35. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
36. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
37. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
38. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
39. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
40. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
41. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
42. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
43. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
44. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
45. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
46. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
47. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
48. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
49. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
50. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
51. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
52. Emmy Awards 2019 ArrivalsSource:WENN
