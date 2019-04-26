We’re not sure what’s really going with Blac Chyna, but she’s been out there making some questionable life choices. Most recently, she signed on to be the face of that tacky skin lightening line and now she may be lying about getting into Harvard.

See, the reality star recently posted online how she wanted to rebrand her image, sharing with her fans an acceptance letter into Harvard University’s online program in Business Analytics.

But here’s the catch: Folks from the prestigious Ivy League say they haven’t even heard of her.

According to TMZ , “Harvard Business School Online has not admitted nor provided an acceptance letter to a person named Angela White,” a source told the celebrity news website.

Welp! You ain’t gotta lie Craig!

While Ms. Angela’s reps have yet to release a statement on this issue, Black Twitter had plenty to say about this nonsense. Take a look:

Chile, The Ghetto! Harvard Says Blac Chyna Is Lying About Getting Into Their Online Program was originally published on hellobeautiful.com