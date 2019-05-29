HomePhotos

Tasha Smith & Michael K Williams Make It Official+ More Black Couples We Love

Posted 16 hours ago

Empire actress Tasha Smith made it Instagram official with former When They See Us actor Michael K. Williams. Their romantic announcement sent us into a whirlwind of Black love.

Smith called Williams “the love of her life” under a romantic selfie she posted on social media. He too reciprocated her love with a post on his own page.

According to Williams, he manifested their love. With all this love swirling, here’s a look at all the Black love that’s kept us going through the years…

Tasha Smith & Michael K Williams Make It Official+ More Black Couples We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Russell Wilson and Ciara

Russell Wilson and Ciara Source:Getty

2. Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance Source:Getty

3. Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama

Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama Source:Getty

4. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Source:Getty

5. Rasheeda and Kirk Frost

Rasheeda and Kirk Frost Source:Getty

6. Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry Source:Getty

7. Beyonce and Jay-Z

Beyonce and Jay-Z Source:Getty

8. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith Source:Getty

9. Rev Run and Justine Simmons

Rev Run and Justine Simmons Source:Getty

10. Keisha Epps and Omar Epps

Keisha Epps and Omar Epps Source:Getty

11. Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus Source:Getty

12. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats Source:Getty

13. Stedman Graham and Oprah

Stedman Graham and Oprah Source:Getty

14. Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker

Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker Source:Getty

15. Trai Byers and Grace Gealey

Trai Byers and Grace Gealey Source:Getty

16. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Source:Getty

17. Grant Hill and Tamia

Grant Hill and Tamia Source:Getty

18. Stevie J and Faith Evans

Stevie J and Faith Evans Source:Getty

19. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown Source:Getty

20. Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse

Morris Chestnut and Pam Byse Source:Getty

21. Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Source:Getty

22. LeBron James and Savannah Brinson

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson Source:Getty

23. Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry Source:Getty

24. Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Source:Getty
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close