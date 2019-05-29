Tasha Smith & Michael K Williams Make It Official+ More Black Couples We Love

Empire actress Tasha Smith made it Instagram official with former When They See Us actor Michael K. Williams. Their romantic announcement sent us into a whirlwind of Black love.

Smith called Williams “the love of her life” under a romantic selfie she posted on social media. He too reciprocated her love with a post on his own page.

According to Williams, he manifested their love. With all this love swirling, here’s a look at all the Black love that’s kept us going through the years…

