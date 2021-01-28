9 Black Women-Owned Lingerie Brands To Shop For Valentine’s Day And Beyond

If you’re like me, nothing boosts your confidence quite like your mate’s reaction when you surprise him or her in some sexy lingerie. Garters, thigh highs, lace, oh my! With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, it’s the perfect time to order something new to spice up your love life. And there’s so many Black women-owned brands to choose from.

Before 2018, when Rihanna launched Savage X Fenty, there were only a handful of lingerie brands that served women of color. The typical piece of lingerie came in “nude” a.k.a beige and fit inside the mold “one size fit all.” The rise of Black-owned lingerie brands filled the void by catering to the specific needs of Black women by including a wider range of “nude” shades and sizes that weren’t limited to small, medium or large.

In 2021, we have more options and we’re conscious about where we are spending our coin. This Valentine’s Day, support these Black women-owned lingerie businesses.

Happy sexing…we mean shopping!

