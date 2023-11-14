93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Boosie Badazz is in director mode with his latest endeavor. Boosie premiered his newest project “No Honor Loyalty or Love” on November 14th, 2023, which so happens to be his birthday. Boosie took to social media asking for the support of his family, friends, and fans, to buy his movie on boosiemovie.com

“I don’t want nothing for my birthday, but for y’all to buy my movie, that’s all I want.” Boosie said. “You know I’m up against some powerful people who keep taking my Instagram every time I got a movie coming out — I do everything myself, it’s on my platform”

Boosie hosted a movie premiere party on the eve of his birthday at the Regal theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. The private screening was followed by an after party held to celebrate his latest accomplishment, and be surrounded by loved ones on his anniversary.

Boosie was seen having a wonderful time, drinking Casamigos tequila and enjoying lap dances from beautiful women.

“MY BDAY WAS LIT AFTER THIS I PASSED OUT” Boosie shared via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Support Boosie Badazz and [CLICK HERE] to buy his latest film No Honor Loyalty or Love

Watch the No Honor Loyalty or Love trailer and watch party recap below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: Boosie Badazz Arrested By Feds After Court Appearance

RELATED: Boosie Badazz Downplays Jay-Z & Nas As Not “Musically Relevant”, Twitter At War

RELATED: Boosie Denies Any Involvement In Jeweler’s Murder

No Honor Loyalty or Love: Boosie Badazz Premiers Movie on 41st Birthday was originally published on rnbphilly.com