Cardi B Celebrated Her 29th Birthday In LA Last Night With A Lit Dance Hall Themed Party

Cardi B celebrated her 29th birthday last night (October 11) in Los Angeles with a dance hall themed party. The Grammy award-winning rapper celebrated amongst family and close friends. There were a number of celebrities in attendance.

Cardi announced that she couldn’t wait to have her “passa passa” birthday party on Instagram two days before the function took place with a video of social media star Pretty Vee dancing. She also encouraged all of the dancehall queens to bring out their best old and new school dance hall looks.

Cardi and her celebrity friends like Megan Thee Stallion, Teyana Taylor, Normani and a slew of others came out dressed for the occasion. The star was surrounded by love, a night of dancing and showered with gifts. Her husband, Offset, gifted her with an investment property somewhere in the Caribbean. Cardi shared her excitement on Instagram with a video from her hubby with a caption saying that Offset worked with her father to make it all happen.

Cardi B is certainly adored by the people around her and fans across the world who wished her a very happy birthday. There were many moments that the Libra shared last night and we can’t get enough. From Normani hitting a split in the middle of the function to Ella Mai throwing it back with her finest dance hall moves, we are green with envy that our invite was lost in the mail.

Fortunately, social media shared each moment with the Internet. Take a look at some of the best moments from Cardi B’s dance hall themed party below.

