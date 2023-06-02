Cardi B Links Up With Latto On “Put It On Da Floor Again” Remix, Twitter Praises Her For Bodying Another Feature

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

One thing Cardi B is going to do is body a feature. Her latest lyrical flex on “Put It On Da Floor Again,” a remix of Latto’s latest social media hit, proves that.

Latto got one with “Put It On Da Floor,” and how do we know? We are sure you can’t scroll on Instagram or TikTok without hearing her “Rip me out the plastic, I been actin’ brand new,” in a Reel, IG Story post, or TikTok.

So it should come as no surprise that the “Big Energy” crafter decided to strike while the iron is still hot and give her fans a remix, but who could bring even more energy to the song?

Playing on the popular trend of women literally ripping themselves out of plastic so they can act brand new, Latto dropped a video hilariously doing just that with Cardi B, revealing the BX Hip-Hop star will be on the remix “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

The hype was understandable because Bardi fans are still waiting for the follow-up to Invasion of Privacy, which Cardi B is taking her sweet time to drop. Still, while we wait, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper has been killing features left and right, and this latest one continues that streak.

The rapper, whose lyrical prowess has been questioned on numerous occasions, shut up her haters with this one bar, “Put a ribbon on me, I been actin’ brand new / I ain’t smokin’ on no za’, lil’ b*tch, I’m smokin’ on you / Put your bestie in a pack, and now I’m smokin’ her too.”

Twitter Is Showering Cardi B With Praise

Social media, specifically Twitter, has been showering Cardi B with praise for floating on the track. GloRilla, made sure to big up her friend, writing in a tweet, “If cardi don’t do shit else she gone slide on a mf beat, go cousinnnnn @iamcardib.”

“Put It On Da Floor Again” comes on time as the search for a summer anthem is underway. It looks like Latto has a strong contender with plenty of help from Cardi B.

You can see more reactions to Cardi’s verse below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @BeanzGotGamez

