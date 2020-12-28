Here Are All The Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2020

2020 has been a year of ups and downs and though it’s been an obvious year of loss, there’s still so much to celebrate. With help from the global pandemic, quarantine has given couples time to spend time together and make babies! From Nicki Minaj’s first baby to KeKe Wyatt’s 10th, many celebrities have welcomed life this year.

Let’s celebrate life with a gallery of all of the babies born this year below.

