Here Are All The Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies in 2020

2020 has been a year of ups and downs and though it’s been an obvious year of loss, there’s still so much to celebrate. With help from the global pandemic, quarantine has given couples time to spend time together and make babies! From Nicki Minaj’s first baby to KeKe Wyatt’s 10th, many celebrities have welcomed life this year.
Let’s celebrate life with a gallery of all of the babies born this year below.
1. Ciara & Russell Wilson
Win Harrison Wilson
2. Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty
3. Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert
Rue Rose
4. John Wall
John Wall posted a photo of his sons for National Sons Day
5. DaBaby
6. KeKe Wyatt
Ke’Riah Darring
7. Zonnique
8. Fabolous & Emily B
Journey Isabella
9. Donald GloverSource:Getty
In a recent discussion with GQ, Glover mentioned, “You know, I had [a kid] during the coronavirus.”
10. NBA Youngboy
11. Usher
Sovereign Bo Raymond
12. Kevin & Eniko Hart
Kaori Mai Hart
13. Justin TimberlakeSource:Getty
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel reportedly had a baby privately in quarantine. In an interview with HollywoodLife, Brian McKnight confirmed the singer had a baby saying, “[Justin Timberlake] just had a new baby. I think that’s going to be really inspiring for him and he’ll have some new music based on that, I’m sure.”
14. LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker
Tysun Wolf Walker
15. Pau Gasol
Elisabet Gianna Gasol
16. Kelis
17. J. ColeSource:@PhotosByBeanz
PEOPLE confirmed that the rapper published a personal essay on The Players’ Tribune, titled “The Audacity,” stating that he and wife have welcomed a second son together. “I’ve been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career […]”
18. Usain Bolt
Olympia Lightning Bolt
19. Pusha T
Nigel Brixx Thornton
20. Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti
Onyx
21. Meek Mill
22. Charmaine Bey of Black Ink Crew
Nola Bey
23. Christina Milian
Isaiah
24. DJ Khaled
Aalam Khaled
25. Gucci Mane
Ice Davis
26. Nick Cannon
Powerful Queen Cannon