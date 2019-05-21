Gemini Season Is Upon Us: Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Geminis

May 21-June 20 marks Gemini season. Individuals who fall under the air sign, which is ruled by the planet Mercury, can be described as quick-witted, curious, adaptable, sociable and charming. According to Astrology-Signs.com, Geminis are “fascinated with the world itself, extremely curious, with a constant feeling that there is not enough time to experience everything they want to see.” Geminis are compatible with Libras, Leos and Aquarius.

