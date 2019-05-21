Gemini Season Is Upon Us: Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Geminis

May 21-June 20 marks Gemini season. Individuals who fall under the air sign, which is ruled by the planet Mercury, can be described as quick-witted, curious, adaptable, sociable and charming. According to Astrology-Signs.com, Geminis are “fascinated with the world itself, extremely curious, with a constant feeling that there is not enough time to experience everything they want to see.” Geminis are compatible with Libras, Leos and Aquarius.
Octavia Spencer
May 25, 1970
Lauryn Hill
May 26, 1975
John F. Kennedy
May 29, 1917
Clint Eastwood
May 31,1958
Remy Ma
May 30, 1980
Marilyn Monroe
June 1, 1926
Morgan Freeman
June 1, 1937
Heidi Klum
June 1, 1973
Prince
June 7, 1958
Fetty Wap
June 7, 1991
Judy Garland
June 10, 1922
Angelina Jolie
June 4, 1975
Kanye West
June 8, 1977
Johnny Depp
June 9, 1963
Lil' Duval
June 12, 1977
Chris Evans
June 13, 1981
Donald Trump
June 14, 1946
Tupac
June 16, 1971
Kendrick Lamar
June 17, 1987
Zoe Saldana
June 19, 1978