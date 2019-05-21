HomePhotos

Gemini Season Is Upon Us: Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Geminis

Posted 18 hours ago

May 21-June 20 marks Gemini season. Individuals who fall under the air sign, which is ruled by the planet Mercury, can be described as quick-witted, curious, adaptable, sociable and charming. According to Astrology-Signs.com, Geminis are “fascinated with the world itself, extremely curious, with a constant feeling that there is not enough time to experience everything they want to see.” Geminis are compatible with Libras, Leos and Aquarius.

Gemini Season Is Upon Us: Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Geminis was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer Source:Getty

May 25, 1970

2. Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill Source:Getty

May 26, 1975

3. John F. Kennedy

John F. Kennedy Source:Getty

May 29, 1917

4. Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood Source:Getty

May 31,1958

5. Remy Ma

Remy Ma Source:Getty

May 30, 1980

6. Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe Source:Getty

June 1, 1926

7. Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman Source:Getty

June 1, 1937

8. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum Source:Getty

June 1, 1973

9. Prince

Prince Source:Getty

June 7, 1958

10. Fetty Wap

Fetty Wap Source:Getty

June 7, 1991

11. Judy Garland

Judy Garland Source:Getty

June 10, 1922

12. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Source:Getty

June 4, 1975

13. Kanye West

Kanye West Source:Getty

June 8, 1977

14. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp Source:Getty

June 9, 1963

15. Lil’ Duval

Lil' Duval Source:Getty

June 12, 1977

16. Chris Evans

Chris Evans Source:Getty

June 13, 1981

17. Donald Trump

Donald Trump Source:Getty

June 14, 1946

18. Tupac

Tupac Source:Getty

June 16, 1971

19. Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Source:Getty

June 17, 1987

20. Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana Source:Getty

June 19, 1978

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close