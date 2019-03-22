Rest In Peace Cliff Dixon

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty
Friends and family are mourning the untimely death of Cliff Dixon, who was shot outside of SL Lounge in Atlanta just before celebrating his 32nd birthday.
Here’s what we know about him.
1. Kevin Durant was one of his best friends…here Cliff celebrates KD’s 25th birthday, alongside Russell Westbrook, Geno Smith, and Juan Lopez
2. Cliff joined the Western Kentucky team just before the ’09-’10 season after transferring from Hutchinson Community College.
3. Cliff dated Erica Mena for about 10 months. Their relationship reportedly ended following an explosive fight, for which they were both arrested.
4. Cliff was friends with Dave East, who he reportedly played AAU basketball with.
5. Kevin Durant thanked Cliff during his 2013-14 MVP speech. “All my friends…you keep me sane every single day,” he said in part.
6. Cliff loved his nephews. More photos below…may he rest in peace.