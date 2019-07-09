15 Throwbacks Photos Of Danity Kane

Diddy’s Making The Band show goes down in history as one of the greatest reality competitions of all time. And for years, we’ve been questioning why MTV hasn’t attempted to revisit the classic series or remake it. Well, Diddy has seemingly gotten the message and posed the question to his followers, “should I do making the band again?”

And the answer, of course, is “hell yes.” If we’re going to bring back Making Da Band, we can’t forget the cultural impact of Danity Kane.

Dawn, Aubrey, D. Woods, Aundrea, and Shannon brought us hits like Show Stopper, Damaged, Hold Me Down and Ride and plenty of seasons of good drama broadcast straight into our living rooms.

Since losing a few members and disbanding circa 2010, the trio, including Aubrey, Shannon, and Dawn eventually continued on with new music under the moniker Dumblonde.

Dumblonde is currently doing shows together and promoting new music.

They’re all sporting new looks, but here’s how we’ll always remember DK.

