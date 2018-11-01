Diddy’s Halloween Party Was Super Lit

Posted November 1, 2018

The upper echelon of Black Hollywood showed out in their costumes at Diddy’s star-studded Halloween party last night. Ciroc flowed in abundance as celebs like Beyonce, Jay Z, Usher, Kevin Hart, Miguel and more danced the night away.

After posing earlier as Toni Braxton, Beyonce came dressed as legendary Olympian Flo-Jo while her hubby Hov channeled his inner civil rights activist and held one fist in the air like Tommie Smith.

Diddy hosted the evening as the dancing It clown, complimented by his sons who traveled to the 2000s for their Vokal wear. Miguel served us sexual chocolate realness and Kevin Hart held his own in a minions costume.

Don’t you just love when celebs go all out?! Mama Tina had the best seat in the house and gave us an inside look via her Instagram page. Keep scrolling for videos and pics inside Diddy’s Hollywood Halloween extravaganza.

View this post on Instagram

I love them girls ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

7. Tyler Perry

View this post on Instagram

Boo Bash !!! Lauren London looking beautiful❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

10. Jennifer Hudson

View this post on Instagram

Wakanda #Family. #Halloween

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

View this post on Instagram

Much love 3$tacks @andre3000

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

