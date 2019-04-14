Facebook and Instagram Goes Down, Twitter Has All The Jokes

Facebook and Instagram went down, again, today (April 14), but the world did not end, yet. Twitter got these jokes off, though.

Reports the Daily Mail:

Facebook and Instagram were unable to be reached across the world this afternoon as sites display a ‘can’t be reached’ message.

There are also reports of Whatsapp, which is owned by Facebook, being down.

Downdetector.co.uk reported over 4700 complaints that Facebook was down in the UK with the outage beginning at about 10am this morning.

The issue seems to have spread world wide with social media users from all across Europe, America and Asia taking to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Twitter users complained that they were not able to access Facebook or Instagram on their desktops causing a disruption to their day.

The horror.

Peep some of the more poignant reactions to the minor inconvenience below. Another quick observation, social media slander is a universal language.

Memes are now in Twitter #FacebookDown

Boring Iife without facebook and Instagram pic.twitter.com/XphIwRy20V — 𝓛𝔂𝓷𝓷 𝓛𝓲𝓫𝓪 (@iamlynlba) April 14, 2019

