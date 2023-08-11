Rappers Funniest Moments On Social Media

We’ve been celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop all year and now we’re highlighting some of their hidden talents: comedy.
Rappers don’t get enough credit for the hilarious moments they share with us, both intentionally and unintentionally.
However, we love to see our favorite artists being their authentic selves on and off the stage.
Below we have compiled a list of who we think are the funniest rappers in the game right now.
Who do you think has the funniest moments? Keep scrolling to see who made the list!
1. Cardi B
2. G Herbo
3. 50 Cent
4. Snoop Dogg
5. Yung Miami
6. Meek Mill
7. Boosie
8. Rick Ross
9. Drake
10. Lil Uzi Vert
11. Young Thug
12. Soulja Boy
13. Lil Wayne
14. Kodak Black
15. Kevin Gates
16. Lil Nas X
17. Lil Baby
18. Gunna
19. Future
20. Chief Keef
