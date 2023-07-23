Drake stans have been going crazy at his latest “It’s All a Blur” stops. During his NY show, a female fan by the name of Veronica Correia, showed up and showed out for the boy. There are two things you will see at a Drake concert, great music & a whole lotta Bra’s being thrown on stage! The 6 God fan threw a 36G sized bra and his reaction was priceless.
Drizzy challenged his fans on the ultimate ‘Search & Destroy’ and they understood the assignment. Less than 24 hours later they found Veronica aka 36G.
Check out some photos of Drake’s #1 fan, Veronica below!
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake! was originally published on hotspotatl.com
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
