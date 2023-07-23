We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Drake stans have been going crazy at his latest “It’s All a Blur” stops. During his NY show, a female fan by the name of Veronica Correia, showed up and showed out for the boy. There are two things you will see at a Drake concert, great music & a whole lotta Bra’s being thrown on stage! The 6 God fan threw a 36G sized bra and his reaction was priceless.

Drizzy challenged his fans on the ultimate ‘Search & Destroy’ and they understood the assignment. Less than 24 hours later they found Veronica aka 36G.

Check out some photos of Drake’s #1 fan, Veronica below!

