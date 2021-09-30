There was a moment in time where T-Pain ruled the airwaves – not to mention strip clubs. I’m talking about the early 2000s, when auto-tune was big, and it wasn’t a hit if the Nappy Boy wasn’t in it. And like every trend, others attempted to ride the wave – some better than others. Jay-Z may have called for the Death of Autotune, but without it, we would’t have gotten projects like Kanye West‘s 2008 album, 808s & Heartbreak.

That album was a huge inspiration for a young Drake. No one could have predicted it at the time, but the Canadian actor-turned-rapper would go on to become one of the biggest acts in not only Hip-Hop but music period. I say that to say this: T-Pain’s run help set the stage for the much of the sound we hear today, and for that, he deserves his flowers.

So without further ado, you are cordially invited to join us as we rewind time and tap back into his most popular records, remixes and guest appearances. Peep the gallery below.

1. T-Pain – Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin’) ft. Yung Joc 2. Kanye West – Good Life ft. T-Pain 3. T-Pain “Can’t Believe It” ft. Lil’ Wayne 4. Jamie Foxx “Blame It” ft. T-Pain 5. T-Pain “I’m Sprung” 6. T-Pain “Bartender” ft. Akon 7. T-Pain “Chopped N Skrewed” ft. Ludacris 8. Plies “Shawty” ft. T-Pain 9. T-Pain “I’m N Luv (Wit A Stripper) 2” Tha Remix ft. Mike Jones 10. Chris Brown “Kiss Kiss” ft. T-Pain

Happy Birthday T-Pain: Throw It Back With These 10 Nappy Boy Bangers was originally published on wzakcleveland.com