HHW Gaming: ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora,’ ‘Rainbow Six Extraction,’ & More Annoucements Made During #UbiForward 2021

E3 2021 is finally here. Ubisoft is the first company to kick things off, and there plenty of games for us to marvel at.

Unfortunately, during Saturday’s (Jun.12) virtual presentation, there was no new Splinter Cell game announcement (bummer), but Ubisoft did make up for that with some solid game announcements.

The first game we got a look at was Rainbow Six: Extraction, the next mainline installment in the iconic Rainbow Six franchise. Initially named Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine but changed to Extraction for self-explanatory reasons, a veteran team is developing the game from Ubisoft Montreal.

Also shown was a new, very intense trailer from Far Cry 6 — a game on our radar — featuring Giancarlo Esposito’s Antón Castillo. New content is coming via the Far Cry 6 season pass that will allow you to play as previous villains from past Far Cry games.

Also announced, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be getting more content updates beyond this year which is honestly a big deal for an Assassin’s Creed game. Other reveals included Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Rider’s Republic, a TMNT crossover event for Brawlhalla, and Aiden’s arrival to Watch Dogs: Legion with the Bloodline DLC announcement.

The announcement that stole the show revealed that Ubisoft has been working on a game based on James Cameron’s Avatar film called Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, coming to consoles 2022.

That was a pleasant surprise.

Not a bad way to kick off E3. Be sure to keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired as we continue to bring you all the news and announcements dropped during E3 2021.

You can check out the trailers shown during the UbiForward event in the gallery below.

Photo: Ubisoft / UbiForward

