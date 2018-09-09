It’s officially September, and you know what that means — Hoodie SZN is in full effect

We know it’s hard to adjust from sunny days and warm Summer nights to sweater weather, but believe it or not, it happens once every year.

But don’t worry, we put together a playlist to help you say goodbye to the season of daylight bliss. Check it out below.

via GIPHY

Hoodie SZN: 10 Songs To Help You Say Goodbye To Summer was originally published on globalgrind.com