Hoodie SZN: 10 Songs To Help You Say Goodbye To Summer

It’s officially September, and you know what that means — Hoodie SZN is in full effect.
We know it’s hard to adjust from sunny days and warm Summer nights to sweater weather, but believe it or not, it happens once every year.
But don’t worry, we put together a playlist to help you say goodbye to the season of daylight bliss. Check it out below.
1. Earth, Wind & Fire – “September”
The ultimate “issa new season” song.
2. New Edition – ” Can You Stand The Rain”
Sunny days? Everybody loves them. But can you stand the rain tho?
3. Boyz II Men – “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye”
*Puts On Sweater* “How do iiii, say goodbyyye”
4. Chris Brown ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Autumn Leaves”
From the visuals, to the beat to the lyrics — everything about this song screams Autumn.
5. Drake ft. Majid Jordan – “Summer’s Over Interlude”
The ultimate cuddle weather feels.
6. Kanye West – “Blood On The Leaves”
“I just need to clear my mind now / It’s been racin’ since the summertime”
7. Fetty Wap – “Wake Up”
The ultimate back to school vibes.
8. Kanye West – “Good Morning”
Timeless hoodie season track.
9. Rihanna – “Take A Bow”
“Now it’s time to go, Curtains finally closing”
10. Ja Rule ft. Mary J. Blige – “Rainy Dayz”
This song never fails to give you all the feels.